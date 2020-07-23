/
/
anne arundel county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 2:31 AM
264 Apartments for rent in Anne Arundel County, MD📍
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
11 Units Available
Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1176 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seven Oaks in Odenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
3 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Oakridge Manor
7701 Oakwood Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
801 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oakridge Manor Apartments is a close-knit community just off Rt. 2 in Glen Burnie. Everyone loves the large gazebo in this meticulously maintained community, adding a special Mayberry feel to this neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
20 Units Available
Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,631
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in this elevator-access building boast chef-inspired kitchens, plank flooring and walk-in closets. In Laurel's Russett neighborhood between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, with easy access to I-95 and I-295.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
15 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
Studio
$1,370
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1245 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
16 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,645
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
7 Units Available
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
870 sqft
Units with fireplaces, high ceilings, individual air conditioning, tile backsplashes, and designer finishes. Close to dining and shopping in Owings Mills. Fitness center, pool, and tennis court for active residents.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
21 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,498
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
31 Units Available
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,780
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1410 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
7 Units Available
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1105 sqft
Wood floors, in-unit laundry, alarm systems, and eat-in dining rooms create home-like two-bedroom units. Playground on-site for residents' enjoyment. In a suburban area close to elementary school, parks, and family-friendly amenities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
5 Units Available
Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road, Jessup, MD
Studio
$1,493
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1235 sqft
While others may claim luxury, the level of living and customer service experienced at The Palisades is unrivaled and can only be described as ultra-luxury.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
8 Units Available
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,595
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
961 sqft
Just a short drive away from the United States Naval Academy and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy picnic area, clubhouse and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
26 Units Available
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir, Crofton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,508
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
997 sqft
Located near Crofton Elementary School and close to Highway 3 and Davidsonville Road. Luxurious apartments featuring fully equipped kitchens. Walk-in closets and attractive fireplaces. All residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
35 Units Available
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,725
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1509 sqft
Modern apartments at Shannon's Glen with sleek kitchens, new cabinetry and counters, and spacious living area. Balconies for entertaining. Bright and updated bathrooms. In-unit laundry for convenience. Easy access to 1-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 23 at 12:25 AM
7 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,573
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,532
1484 sqft
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 23 at 01:33 AM
$
53 Units Available
Odenton
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Monarch, the lines between inside and outside, communal and cozy, ''must-have'' and ''wow-now-I-need-to-have'' effortlessly blur.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 23 at 01:33 AM
19 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,581
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,311
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 11:26 PM
22 Units Available
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,310
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
978 sqft
Pet-friendly building with 516 units. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, sunrooms, fireplaces and high-speed internet access. Access to clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sauna, spa, racquetball court and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
30 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,445
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,561
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.
Verified
1 of 78
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
20 Units Available
The Elms at Stoney Run Village
7581 Stoney Run Dr, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,596
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,773
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1520 sqft
Near I-95 and I-195. Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchen. Loft ceilings, patio or balcony and personal garages. Amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 01:33 AM
39 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,616
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,401
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 23 at 01:33 AM
9 Units Available
Brooklyn Park
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,446
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
19 Units Available
Odenton
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,739
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 12:32 AM
13 Units Available
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,471
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 12:16 AM
29 Units Available
South Gate
The Islands of Fox Chase
208 Somerset Bay Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,760
1130 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1425 sqft
Enjoy Living Large in Anne Arundel County's Best Apartments! Gracious, spacious and well designed The Islands of Fox Chase is that rare rental opportunity that sacrifices nothing in the way of comfort and class.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Anne Arundel County start at $900/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Anne Arundel County area include Towson University, Anne Arundel Community College, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, and Coppin State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Glen Burnie have apartments for rent.
