Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
Olde Stage
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Olde Stage

7669 Marcin Drive #G · (317) 671-8874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7669 Marcin Drive #G, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
South Gate

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. Sep 7

$1,144

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Unit L · Avail. Aug 7

$1,144

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Olde Stage.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
playground
Olde Stage Apartments is a distinctive Anne Arundel County community nestled in a beautifully landscaped setting – just off Route 100 and I-97. Great shopping is nearby on Quarterfield Road, with easy access to BWI Airport, Baltimore, Fort Meade, Arundel Mills, Annapolis and more. These apartments feature generous closet space and more. Everyone loves the large balconies overlooking the central courtyard and sparkling pool and playground. The Bark Park is fenced in for pets to play and run.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: $0 up to 2 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300-$400
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Weight and Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Available Parking.
Storage Details: Additional storage available for small fee

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Olde Stage have any available units?
Olde Stage has 2 units available starting at $1,144 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does Olde Stage have?
Some of Olde Stage's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Olde Stage currently offering any rent specials?
Olde Stage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Olde Stage pet-friendly?
Yes, Olde Stage is pet friendly.
Does Olde Stage offer parking?
Yes, Olde Stage offers parking.
Does Olde Stage have units with washers and dryers?
No, Olde Stage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Olde Stage have a pool?
Yes, Olde Stage has a pool.
Does Olde Stage have accessible units?
No, Olde Stage does not have accessible units.
Does Olde Stage have units with dishwashers?
No, Olde Stage does not have units with dishwashers.
