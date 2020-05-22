Olde Stage

Lease Length: 1-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: $0 up to 2 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300-$400
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Weight and Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Available Parking.
Storage Details: Additional storage available for small fee