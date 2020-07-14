All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:02 AM

Southgate Apartments and Townhomes

362 Klagg Ct · (856) 270-7863
Location

362 Klagg Ct, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
South Gate

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit T4 · Avail. now

$1,038

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 524 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,038

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 524 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit T1 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,251

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,251

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit T4 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,251

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Southgate Apartments and Townhomes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
playground
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Welcome to Southgate Apartments and Townhomes in Glen Burnie, Maryland, where you will find the largest variety of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans around. Whether you are looking for a townhome or apartment in Anne Arundel County -- Southgate Apartments and Townhomes gives you the most choices, from open spacious layouts, dishwashers, mini-great rooms, kitchen islands...and more! There are open courtyard settings, extra storage units on site, a playground, pool access, and even a dog park! Conveniently located directly next to Baltimore Washington Medical Center, and just off Rt. 100 and I-97 in a quiet residential area make Southgate Apartments and Townhomes the best choice for you. For more private living, Southgate also offers townhomes with walk-out patios.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: $0 - up to two month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 for 2 pets $400
limit: 2
rent: $35 monthly
restrictions: Please contact us to see pet policy
Parking Details: Open parking.
Storage Details: 4x4 - $20.00; 4x8 - $39.00; 8x8 - $59.00
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Southgate Apartments and Townhomes have any available units?
Southgate Apartments and Townhomes has 21 units available starting at $1,038 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does Southgate Apartments and Townhomes have?
Some of Southgate Apartments and Townhomes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Southgate Apartments and Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Southgate Apartments and Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Southgate Apartments and Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Southgate Apartments and Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Southgate Apartments and Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Southgate Apartments and Townhomes offers parking.
Does Southgate Apartments and Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Southgate Apartments and Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Southgate Apartments and Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Southgate Apartments and Townhomes has a pool.
Does Southgate Apartments and Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Southgate Apartments and Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Southgate Apartments and Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Southgate Apartments and Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
