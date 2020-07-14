Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage recently renovated air conditioning furnished patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard dog park playground pool dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments guest parking online portal

Welcome to Southgate Apartments and Townhomes in Glen Burnie, Maryland, where you will find the largest variety of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans around. Whether you are looking for a townhome or apartment in Anne Arundel County -- Southgate Apartments and Townhomes gives you the most choices, from open spacious layouts, dishwashers, mini-great rooms, kitchen islands...and more! There are open courtyard settings, extra storage units on site, a playground, pool access, and even a dog park! Conveniently located directly next to Baltimore Washington Medical Center, and just off Rt. 100 and I-97 in a quiet residential area make Southgate Apartments and Townhomes the best choice for you. For more private living, Southgate also offers townhomes with walk-out patios.