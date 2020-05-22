All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like
Calvert at Quarterfield Station.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Calvert at Quarterfield Station

Open Now until 5:30pm
442 Pamela Road · (833) 533-6291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
South Gate
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

442 Pamela Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
South Gate

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 393-E · Avail. Aug 5

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 391-C · Avail. Oct 10

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 442-F · Avail. Sep 10

$1,256

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Calvert at Quarterfield Station.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
Tour our meticulously renovated two bedroom apartment homes and you'll find living spaces thoughtfully-designed with your everyday needs in mind. Enjoy the best in Glen Burnie living in your new eat-in kitchen with a separate dining area, French doors on the balcony level, reserved parking for residents, and a new outdoor grilling, recreation area and dog park coming soon. We also offer classic apartment homes, featuring traditional finishes and clean white appliances that emanate warmth and comfort. Near local schools and major retailers and just a few minutes from transportation hubs like I-97 and BWI, Calvert at Quarterfield Station is convenient — no matter where you're headed.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $131 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Calvert at Quarterfield Station have any available units?
Calvert at Quarterfield Station has 3 units available starting at $1,155 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does Calvert at Quarterfield Station have?
Some of Calvert at Quarterfield Station's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Calvert at Quarterfield Station currently offering any rent specials?
Calvert at Quarterfield Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Calvert at Quarterfield Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Calvert at Quarterfield Station is pet friendly.
Does Calvert at Quarterfield Station offer parking?
Yes, Calvert at Quarterfield Station offers parking.
Does Calvert at Quarterfield Station have units with washers and dryers?
No, Calvert at Quarterfield Station does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Calvert at Quarterfield Station have a pool?
No, Calvert at Quarterfield Station does not have a pool.
Does Calvert at Quarterfield Station have accessible units?
No, Calvert at Quarterfield Station does not have accessible units.
Does Calvert at Quarterfield Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Calvert at Quarterfield Station has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Elms at Old Mill
602 Milldam Ct. #11
Glen Burnie, MD 21108
Colonial Square
7779 New York Ln
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Gatewater Landing
7357 Ridgewater Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Regency Club
6001 Heritage Hill Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Aquahart Manor Apartments
1020 Cayer Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Windbrooke
7908 Silent Shadow Court
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 BedroomsGlen Burnie Cheap PlacesGlen Burnie Pet Friendly PlacesGlen Burnie Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of BaltimoreCoppin State UniversityGoucher College