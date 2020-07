Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments online portal package receiving

Convenience, convenience, convenience! At Severn Square Apartments, each apartment offers your own washer and dryer! Severn Square features balconies and patios for outdoor living, and covered entryways to protect you from unseasonable weather. Severn Square is just off Rt. 100 and I-97, with great shopping nearby on Quarterfield Road. This apartment community in Anne Arundel County provides great access to Baltimore, BWI, Fort Meade, Arundel Mills, and more. And we are pet friendly!