Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard e-payments internet cafe online portal package receiving playground pool table shuffle board

Enjoy Living Large in Anne Arundel County's Best Apartments! Gracious, spacious and well designed The Islands of Fox Chase is that rare rental opportunity that sacrifices nothing in the way of comfort and class. The Islands of Fox Chase offers seven distinctive apartment floorplans from which to choose. Some with elevators, and all with controlled-access entry buildings for your peace of mind. Select from 1 bedroom & den... 2 bedroom...2 bedroom & den and 3 bedroom styles...all with two full baths, huge closets for storage, private balconies or patios, convenient full-standard washers and dryers, and many with fireplaces...each thoughtfully designed by a professional team of architects and interior designers to meet your needs and enhance your daily living.