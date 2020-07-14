Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments dog park e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving playground

Colonial Square Apartments are conveniently located just off Route 100 and I-97, yet have a genuine homey, community feel. Tall columns and meticulous landscaping add to the majestic ambiance you will be proud to call your home. Many, many long-term residents make this a real neighborhood you can become a part of. Enjoy picnics and grill your dinners at the pavilion, have a good time at the playground, take your pet to the Bark Park dog run and work out at the new Fitness Center! We're so close - just around the corner from the Baltimore-Washington Medical Center, Marley Station Mall, BWI Airport, and a quick and easy trip to Arundel Mills Mall, Annapolis, Columbia or Baltimore City. In addition to the great Anne Arundel County location, extra storage space is available for you.