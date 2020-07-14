All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:07 AM

Colonial Square

Open Now until 5pm
7779 New York Ln · (331) 425-6971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7779 New York Ln, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Glen Burnie

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit I · Avail. Oct 7

$1,091

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 617 sqft

Unit I · Avail. Oct 7

$1,091

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 617 sqft

Unit L · Avail. Oct 7

$1,116

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 617 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit J · Avail. Sep 7

$1,296

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

Unit A · Avail. Oct 7

$1,421

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

Unit B · Avail. Aug 7

$1,573

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 984 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Colonial Square.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
playground
Colonial Square Apartments are conveniently located just off Route 100 and I-97, yet have a genuine homey, community feel. Tall columns and meticulous landscaping add to the majestic ambiance you will be proud to call your home. Many, many long-term residents make this a real neighborhood you can become a part of. Enjoy picnics and grill your dinners at the pavilion, have a good time at the playground, take your pet to the Bark Park dog run and work out at the new Fitness Center! We're so close - just around the corner from the Baltimore-Washington Medical Center, Marley Station Mall, BWI Airport, and a quick and easy trip to Arundel Mills Mall, Annapolis, Columbia or Baltimore City. In addition to the great Anne Arundel County location, extra storage space is available for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $0-up to two month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300-$400
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed and Weight
Parking Details: Open Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Colonial Square have any available units?
Colonial Square has 7 units available starting at $1,091 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does Colonial Square have?
Some of Colonial Square's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colonial Square currently offering any rent specials?
Colonial Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Colonial Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Colonial Square is pet friendly.
Does Colonial Square offer parking?
Yes, Colonial Square offers parking.
Does Colonial Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Colonial Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Colonial Square have a pool?
No, Colonial Square does not have a pool.
Does Colonial Square have accessible units?
No, Colonial Square does not have accessible units.
Does Colonial Square have units with dishwashers?
No, Colonial Square does not have units with dishwashers.
