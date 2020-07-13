Aquahart Manor Apartments

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200 for standard lease and up to half month of rent for conditonal leases
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: 2 cats or two dogs or one of each-no more than 2 per apartment
Dogs
rent: $30
restrictions: No pit bulls or Rottweiler's- none aggressive breed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Free storage closet-located in laundry area
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.