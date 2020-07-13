All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Aquahart Manor Apartments

1020 Cayer Dr · (410) 204-2128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Location

1020 Cayer Dr, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Glen Burnie

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1020-002 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1020-012 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aquahart Manor Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
community garden
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
In need of a community that will fit your needs. A garden style community with features and amenities you would love. A sparkling swimming pool, community outdoor picnic area and free storage area. A pet friendly community. Join our community at Aquahart Manor Apartments. Active Military, full time student, and Anne Arundel County Teachers are offered a concession. Make an appointment today to find out more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200 for standard lease and up to half month of rent for conditonal leases
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: 2 cats or two dogs or one of each-no more than 2 per apartment
Dogs
rent: $30
restrictions: No pit bulls or Rottweiler's- none aggressive breed
Cats
rent: $25
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Free storage closet-located in laundry area
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aquahart Manor Apartments have any available units?
Aquahart Manor Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does Aquahart Manor Apartments have?
Some of Aquahart Manor Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aquahart Manor Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Aquahart Manor Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Is Aquahart Manor Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Aquahart Manor Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Aquahart Manor Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Aquahart Manor Apartments offers parking.
Does Aquahart Manor Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Aquahart Manor Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Aquahart Manor Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Aquahart Manor Apartments has a pool.
Does Aquahart Manor Apartments have accessible units?
No, Aquahart Manor Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Aquahart Manor Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aquahart Manor Apartments has units with dishwashers.
