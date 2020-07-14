Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage courtyard dog park e-payments online portal package receiving playground

Stage Coach Apartments is a distinctive Anne Arundel County community nestled in a beautifully landscaped setting – just off Route 100 and I-97. Great shopping is nearby on Quarterfield Road, with easy access to BWI Airport, Baltimore, Fort Meade, Arundel Mills, Annapolis and more. These apartments feature generous closet space, dishwashers, washers and dryers, and more. Everyone loves the large balconies overlooking the central courtyard and sparkling pool and playground. The Bark Park is fenced in for pets to play and run.