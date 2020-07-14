All apartments in Glen Burnie
Stage Coach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:07 AM

Stage Coach

7669 Marcin Drive, #G · (541) 303-0130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7669 Marcin Drive, #G, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
South Gate

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit L · Avail. Aug 7

$1,144

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Unit A · Avail. Sep 7

$1,144

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stage Coach.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
playground
Stage Coach Apartments is a distinctive Anne Arundel County community nestled in a beautifully landscaped setting – just off Route 100 and I-97. Great shopping is nearby on Quarterfield Road, with easy access to BWI Airport, Baltimore, Fort Meade, Arundel Mills, Annapolis and more. These apartments feature generous closet space, dishwashers, washers and dryers, and more. Everyone loves the large balconies overlooking the central courtyard and sparkling pool and playground. The Bark Park is fenced in for pets to play and run.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $0.00 up to 2 month's rents
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300-$400
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions
Parking Details: Parking available.
Storage Details: Additional storage available at a low cost
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stage Coach have any available units?
Stage Coach has 2 units available starting at $1,144 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does Stage Coach have?
Some of Stage Coach's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stage Coach currently offering any rent specials?
Stage Coach is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stage Coach pet-friendly?
Yes, Stage Coach is pet friendly.
Does Stage Coach offer parking?
Yes, Stage Coach offers parking.
Does Stage Coach have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stage Coach does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stage Coach have a pool?
Yes, Stage Coach has a pool.
Does Stage Coach have accessible units?
No, Stage Coach does not have accessible units.
Does Stage Coach have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stage Coach has units with dishwashers.
