Apartment List
/
MD
/
glen burnie
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:42 PM

201 Apartments for rent in Glen Burnie, MD with garages

Glen Burnie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
13 Units Available
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Creekside Village in Glen Burnie. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Glen Burnie
710 MILLHOUSE DR
710 Millhouse Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Gorgeous home only 6 years old and gently used! 3 level townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths, hardwood flooring on the main living level, a lower level family room, master suite featuring a vaulted ceiling, huge walk-in closet and a

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Glen Burnie
1007 Brockton Court
1007 Brockton Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
3200 sqft
3 bed 3.5 bath with finished basement and garage - Fresh paint, new carpet and refinished hardwood floors are just some of the highlights of this home. Situated on a cul de sac this home has plenty of room to relax and entertain.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Burnie
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
8 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,517
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.

1 of 55

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7707 TIMBERCROSS LN
7707 Timbercross Lane, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful townhouse with modern finishes and open floor layout. Spacious main level with an open floor plan can fit any size couch in the living room. 2 master suites with its own bathrooms provide much needed privacy.

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
8307 Eagle St
8307 Eagle Street, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1960 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Like New luxurious Open Concept Townhome - Property Id: 317589 Luxurious townhouse located in newly developed Creekside Village.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Burnie
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
16 Units Available
Odenton
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,700
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
28 Units Available
Locust Point
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,426
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,702
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,101
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
21 Units Available
Locust Point
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,508
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1149 sqft
Energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances in air-conditioned apartments with stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Complex has manifold amenities, including yoga classes, bike storage, clubhouse, pool and game room. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
31 Units Available
Riverside
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,610
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
961 sqft
City living on McHenry Row, close to Harris Teeter and Riverside Park. Units have upscale interior finishes, expansive windows and great views of the Baltimore skyline.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
$
21 Units Available
Linthicum
Avalon Arundel Crossing
811 Concorde Cir, Linthicum, MD
Studio
$1,378
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,476
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1211 sqft
Avalon Arundel Crossing features studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom Linthicum Heights apartments.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:25 AM
34 Units Available
Federal Hill - Montgomery
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,498
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,574
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1150 sqft
Brand new luxury mid-rise apartments in Baltimore. A resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym. The pet-friendly apartments feature wood-like flooring, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Minutes to the Inner Harbor and M&T Bank Stadium.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
22 Units Available
SBIC - West Federal Hill
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,579
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1103 sqft
Expect spacious living spaces and concierge service in this green-conscious industrial-style apartment complex featuring air conditioning and built-in fireplaces. With excellent amenities including coffee bar and clubhouse. Also close to I-95 for commuting ease.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
35 Units Available
Odenton
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,525
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
27 Units Available
SBIC - West Federal Hill
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,255
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1129 sqft
901 South Charles Apartments in Federal Hill bring brand new luxury, green apartment homes to South Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
88 Units Available
Westport
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,730
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1210 sqft
Nestled in Federal Hill-one of Baltimore's premiere neighborhoods-Bainbridge Federal Hill's townhomes, studios, one and two bedroom apartments offer an unparalleled emphasis on luxury living spaces that make room for whatever makes you, you.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
261 Ross Landing Rd
261 Ross Landing Road, Severna Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2300 sqft
Single Family Split Foyer - 4BR, 3 Bath - Property Id: 317741 Located in a water privilege community this 4 bedroom, 3 bath split foyer house sits on a large corner lot off a private road.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1003 Generals Hwy
1003 Generals Highway, Anne Arundel County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
We have a very large property for rent in a private location. The property rest on four acres of land. As an added amenity the property also has a three car garage.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Odenton
1013 Annapolis Road
1013 Annapolis Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
1013 Annapolis Road Available 08/16/20 Beautiful 1 Bedroom & Den Apartment in Gambrills - Beautiful 1 Bed/1 Bath Apartment in Gambrills! This home is located on a private lot and features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1110 Red Hawk Way
1110 Red Hawk Way, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Spacious Garage Townhome in Severn - Almost new townhome w/ all the bells and whistles! Fantastic master suite w/ tons of closet space & deluxe bath plus bedroom level laundry! Enjoy gleaming hardwood floors, a 2-car garage, GIANT kitchen

1 of 54

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Locust Point
1200 STEUART ST #714
1200 Steuart Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1259 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
** THIS UNIT IS OFFERED FURNISHED** Breathtaking water and city views! Welcome to this award winning building with all the bells and whistles! Natural light beams throughout this unit! Large one bedroom, full master bath and a half bath walk in

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
SBIC - West Federal Hill
1719 PATAPSCO STREET
1719 Patapsco Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
960 sqft
FANTASTIC 2 BR 2 BA ROWHOME WITH PARKING GARAGE IN FEDERAL HILL NEIGHBORHOOD! HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH OUT MAIN LEVEL. BLACK AND WHITE CHECKERED TITLE IN KITCHEN. LOVELY OUTSIDE AREA PERFECT FOR GRILLING IN THE SUMMERTIME.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Pumphrey
723 Olive Wood Lane
723 Olive Wood Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,107
2200 sqft
FOR RENT - SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN BROOKLYN PARK, MD - 723 Olive Wood Lane - This 3 bedroom townhouse! Glamorous flooring throughout kitchen, dining room, living room. Master Suite has large walk-in closet with custom shelving.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
8420 Gale Lane
8420 Gale Lane, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,970
2827 sqft
8420 Gale Lane Available 08/01/20 Updated 4 Bedroom Single Family Home in Severn! - Updated 4 Bedroom 3.
City Guide for Glen Burnie, MD

"Let's go head over to Glen Burnie / The icicle lights are hanging on the houses all through town / Just the same as they was last year / No-one ever takes them down" - (Brent Hardesty, "Christmas in Glen Burnie")

Glen Burnie is a fairly large town,encompassingmore than 17 square miles, and is home to about 67,600 people. It is nicknamed Chrome City because of the large amount of car dealerships in the area (great for you car lovers). Glen Burnie is a city that has plenty of storybook charm with it's notable landmarks, including the First Avenue Elementary, which was built in 1899, and St Alban's Episcopal Church, which was built in 1904. The tree-lined neighborhoods are a site to see during the winter holidays, with each neighbor competing (in a friendly way of course) with the next to have the mostbeautifullight display on their homes. The beautiful landscaped neighborhoods and community spirit make this city a perfect place to raise a family.

Having trouble with Craigslist Glen Burnie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Glen Burnie, MD

Glen Burnie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlen Burnie 3 BedroomsGlen Burnie Accessible ApartmentsGlen Burnie Apartments under $1,000Glen Burnie Apartments under $1,100
Glen Burnie Apartments under $1,200Glen Burnie Apartments with BalconiesGlen Burnie Apartments with GaragesGlen Burnie Apartments with GymsGlen Burnie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGlen Burnie Apartments with ParkingGlen Burnie Apartments with Pools
Glen Burnie Apartments with Washer-DryersGlen Burnie Cheap PlacesGlen Burnie Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlen Burnie Furnished ApartmentsGlen Burnie Pet Friendly PlacesGlen Burnie Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College