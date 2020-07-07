Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
8315 Painted Rock
8315 Painted Rock
8315 Painted Rock Road
No Longer Available
Location
8315 Painted Rock Road, Columbia, MD 21045
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Its a very nice apartment in the basement of a home in a very nice quiet environment in howard county assessible to columbia mall and good schools
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8315 Painted Rock have any available units?
8315 Painted Rock doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
Is 8315 Painted Rock currently offering any rent specials?
8315 Painted Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8315 Painted Rock pet-friendly?
No, 8315 Painted Rock is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 8315 Painted Rock offer parking?
No, 8315 Painted Rock does not offer parking.
Does 8315 Painted Rock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8315 Painted Rock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8315 Painted Rock have a pool?
No, 8315 Painted Rock does not have a pool.
Does 8315 Painted Rock have accessible units?
No, 8315 Painted Rock does not have accessible units.
Does 8315 Painted Rock have units with dishwashers?
No, 8315 Painted Rock does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8315 Painted Rock have units with air conditioning?
No, 8315 Painted Rock does not have units with air conditioning.
