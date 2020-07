Jefferson Square at Washington Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities conference room clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard internet cafe elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access media room yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room lobby pool table shuffle board

Jefferson Square blends together contemporary luxury with open spaces and a sense of casual comfort to create apartment homes perfectly suited for today's active lifestyle. THE SYSTEM OF STYLE - come home to a kitchen that inspires with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and sleek plank flooring. THE PRINCIPLE OF RELAXATION - enjoy 13,000 square feet of amenities ranging from the energetic to the relaxing, featuring a concierge, lounge with gaming, theater screening room, cyber cafe with computers and coffee station, conference room, 24/7 fitness center, 2 courtyards, a resort pool, scenic water feature, and outdoor kitchen with grilling stations. THE LAW OF PROXIMITY - the closer you live to work, the more time you have at home. Located 1 block to Johns Hopkins Hospital, Jefferson Square is smartly positioned in the heart of Baltimore just moments from Fells Point, Canton and Harbor East. Plus, with on-site retail that includes CVS and several dining options, you'll have ...