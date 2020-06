Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Interesting two-level roof deck unit with premium location in heart of Fells Point. So close to Harbor East and Harbor Point! Close to many dining, nightlife and boutique shopping options. Hardwood floors and super size roof deck with some water view. One space included, second parking space available for additional fee.