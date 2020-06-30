All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

931 S Baylis St

931 Baylis Street · No Longer Available
Location

931 Baylis Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhome ~ Canton - Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhome in Canton boasts hardwood floors, tray ceilings, and luxury amenities throughout. The main level offers an open floorplan with a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The second level provides two bedrooms and a shared luxury bath while the third level hosts a full master suite. Finished 4th level with wet bar and rooftop deck make for an entertainer's dream. Additional features include a washer/dryer and parking pad for added convenience.

Pets considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5469583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 S Baylis St have any available units?
931 S Baylis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 931 S Baylis St have?
Some of 931 S Baylis St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 S Baylis St currently offering any rent specials?
931 S Baylis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 S Baylis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 931 S Baylis St is pet friendly.
Does 931 S Baylis St offer parking?
Yes, 931 S Baylis St offers parking.
Does 931 S Baylis St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 931 S Baylis St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 S Baylis St have a pool?
No, 931 S Baylis St does not have a pool.
Does 931 S Baylis St have accessible units?
No, 931 S Baylis St does not have accessible units.
Does 931 S Baylis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 931 S Baylis St does not have units with dishwashers.

