931 S Baylis St

Amenities
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhome ~ Canton - Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhome in Canton boasts hardwood floors, tray ceilings, and luxury amenities throughout. The main level offers an open floorplan with a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The second level provides two bedrooms and a shared luxury bath while the third level hosts a full master suite. Finished 4th level with wet bar and rooftop deck make for an entertainer's dream. Additional features include a washer/dryer and parking pad for added convenience.
Pets considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com
Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5469583)