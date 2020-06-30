931 S Baylis St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhome ~ Canton - Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhome in Canton boasts hardwood floors, tray ceilings, and luxury amenities throughout. The main level offers an open floorplan with a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The second level provides two bedrooms and a shared luxury bath while the third level hosts a full master suite. Finished 4th level with wet bar and rooftop deck make for an entertainer's dream. Additional features include a washer/dryer and parking pad for added convenience.



Pets considered with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5469583)