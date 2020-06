Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

WOW, look no further. Fabulous 3 finished levels of living space. Bright and open living/dining combo with a great updated ktchen. Full bathroom in lower level with added room for guests or office. Master Bedroom with vaulted ceilings and exposed brick walls, Large Walk-in Closet with a mirrored vanity and den. Location , nursery or office. Amazing - .02 miles from Safeway, .02 miles from O'donell Square, .02 miles from Boston Pier Park - This home will go fast!