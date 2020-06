Amenities

2BR Apartment located in the heart of Fedhill, centrally located walk everywhere. Utilities will be included at $ 150 for 2 occupants or $135 for one for a total monthly rent of $ 1375/ 1360. Available immediately. Tenants-occupied, please provide as much notice as possible, so that tenants can be notified on time. PS, the building does NOT qualify for on-street parking permit. Need to make other parking arrangements.