Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
921 S LINWOOD AVENUE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:16 PM

921 S LINWOOD AVENUE

921 South Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

921 South Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
This beautiful townhouse is located one block from Canton Square. This home lacks no details with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, contemporary kitchen featuring granite countertops, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, family room/den off the kitchen, master bedroom suite with spa-like en-suite bathroom to include a large stand up shower with pebble flooring, double vanity, master bedroom California Closet system, second bedroom includes sliding glass door leading to a private balcony/deck, built-in closet system. Additional features include automatic electric projection screen, projector, bicycle pulley system for storing two bicycles, window box watering system for watering plants, and a small parking pad. Close to shopping centers, restaurants, bars, and major highways. This home won't last long - schedule a showing today. All applications subject to credit and background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 S LINWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
921 S LINWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 S LINWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 921 S LINWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 S LINWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
921 S LINWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 S LINWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 921 S LINWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 921 S LINWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 921 S LINWOOD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 921 S LINWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 921 S LINWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 S LINWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 921 S LINWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 921 S LINWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 921 S LINWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 921 S LINWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 S LINWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
