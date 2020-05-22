921 S LINWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking hot tub

This beautiful townhouse is located one block from Canton Square. This home lacks no details with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, contemporary kitchen featuring granite countertops, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, family room/den off the kitchen, master bedroom suite with spa-like en-suite bathroom to include a large stand up shower with pebble flooring, double vanity, master bedroom California Closet system, second bedroom includes sliding glass door leading to a private balcony/deck, built-in closet system. Additional features include automatic electric projection screen, projector, bicycle pulley system for storing two bicycles, window box watering system for watering plants, and a small parking pad. Close to shopping centers, restaurants, bars, and major highways. This home won't last long - schedule a showing today. All applications subject to credit and background check.