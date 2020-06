Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HUGE 1,700 Sq Ft Tri-Level Townhouse near Madison Square Park and Hopkins. 4 Bedrooms. Recently updated with: New Appliances, New Paint, New, Carpet, and New Tile. Pet Friendly. Large Clean Basement For Storage. Located in walled community with parking in rear. This townhouse is perfect for large families or roommates. Private patio is ideal for summer entertaining. Open courtyard with big shady trees and lots of greenery.