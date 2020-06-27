Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:20 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2
918 Saint Dunstans Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
918 Saint Dunstans Road, Baltimore, MD 21212
Mid-Govans
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 have any available units?
918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 currently offering any rent specials?
918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 pet-friendly?
No, 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 offer parking?
Yes, 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 offers parking.
Does 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 have a pool?
No, 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 does not have a pool.
Does 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 have accessible units?
No, 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Williston Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Court
Baltimore, MD 21229
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland