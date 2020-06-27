All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:20 PM

918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2

918 Saint Dunstans Road · No Longer Available
Location

918 Saint Dunstans Road, Baltimore, MD 21212
Mid-Govans

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 have any available units?
918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 currently offering any rent specials?
918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 pet-friendly?
No, 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 offer parking?
Yes, 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 offers parking.
Does 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 have a pool?
No, 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 does not have a pool.
Does 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 have accessible units?
No, 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 918 SAINT DUNSTANS RD #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
