Home
Baltimore, MD
912 Woodson Rd
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
912 Woodson Rd
912 Woodson Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
912 Woodson Rd, Baltimore, MD 21212
Lake Walker
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
renovated and ready to go and vouchers welcome Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4982981)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 912 Woodson Rd have any available units?
912 Woodson Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 912 Woodson Rd have?
Some of 912 Woodson Rd's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 912 Woodson Rd currently offering any rent specials?
912 Woodson Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Woodson Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 Woodson Rd is pet friendly.
Does 912 Woodson Rd offer parking?
Yes, 912 Woodson Rd offers parking.
Does 912 Woodson Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Woodson Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Woodson Rd have a pool?
No, 912 Woodson Rd does not have a pool.
Does 912 Woodson Rd have accessible units?
No, 912 Woodson Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Woodson Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 Woodson Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
