Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

911 NORTH HILL ROAD

911 North Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

911 North Hill Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Property will be ready for Rent on April 1st! PETS are Welcomed along with a Security Deposit! Voucher TENANT are WELCOMED! This property has been freshly painted! The home has 4 levels of living and a Backyard! Single-family house with garaged Large Rear Yard. This is a Charming 3 Story End Unit Brick townhouse. Make you appointment today and move into your new home before Spring!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 NORTH HILL ROAD have any available units?
911 NORTH HILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 NORTH HILL ROAD have?
Some of 911 NORTH HILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 NORTH HILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
911 NORTH HILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 NORTH HILL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 NORTH HILL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 911 NORTH HILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 911 NORTH HILL ROAD offers parking.
Does 911 NORTH HILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 911 NORTH HILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 NORTH HILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 911 NORTH HILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 911 NORTH HILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 911 NORTH HILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 911 NORTH HILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 NORTH HILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
