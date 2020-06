Amenities

OWNER WILL FINANCE UPTO 50 PERCENT OF PRICE 'OR" CONSIDER RENT TO OWN.Welcome to your Beautifully newly constructed and modelled dream home. This home has been completely Built from top to bottom. The dreamy list is extensive but to mention just a few... You'll walk into a beautiful light filled living room that opens up to your gourmet kitchen (just look at the pics). At the rear of the home features a small backyard. This home has 1 master bedroom and two other bedrooms, one the first and one on the 2nd level. The laundry is also on the 2nd level next to both the bedrooms. The basement is fully finished with additional room and a full bathroom .All stainless steel appliances were bought just one year ago and are in almost brand new condition. You can move right in and start living in this beautiful city house.