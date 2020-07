Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Come tour this beautifully updated town-home located just minutes from the John's Hopkins Hospital. Property offers a 2 bedroom w/ upper level den and 1 full bathroom, updated paint and flooring throughout, main level recessed lighting w/ open floor plan, fenced in backyard, washer/dryer in unit and brand new carpeting. Owner does accept Section 8 vouchers. Tour this beautiful home today as it's available for immediate move-in!