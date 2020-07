Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

AVAILABLE NOW. Large 1 Bedroom plus Den apartment on first floor. Renovated with combo Living Room & Kitchen, Bedroom and Den, Central AC, Washer Dryer and 2 Full Bathrooms. Tenant pays heat, hot water and electric. Street parking only. Section 8 welcome. Available now. $40 Non-Refundable Application Fee and Credit Check. Use Listing Brokers Lease. 1st Month and Security Required to move in.