Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

905 FELL STREET

905 Fell Street · No Longer Available
Location

905 Fell Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BE RIGHT WHERE THE ACTION IS! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! FELLS POINT! Adorable two-story with basement the whole length of the house for storage only. 2 bedroom, 1 and one half bath townhouse right across the street from the harbor. Located on a quiet street but right where the action is! Considered one of the best streets in the whole harbor! Take the water taxi to the inner harbor, Fort McHenry, baseball or football game, Canton, Federal Hill, or even work. Eat crabs on the water right near this house. Walk to fine dining, live entertainment, and shopping. Close to Johns Hopkins Hospital and their shuttle, University of Maryland Hospital, Legg Mason, Morgan Stanley, Under Armour, Northrup Grumman, Ft. Meade, and the new casino! Walk out your front door and attend the many festivals and live music the neighborhood holds! TOWNHOUSE INCLUDES: Newer appliances (refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher); granite kitchen countertops with newer sink and faucet; slate tile floors in kitchen; ceramic tile floors in bathrooms; brand new CAC; gas heat, brand new programmable new thermostat; ceiling fans, berber carpeting throughout; hardwood moldings ceiling and baseboards; freshly painted; 1st floor powder room for your guests; front loading full size washer/dryer between the bedrooms; whole laundry area upstairs; slight waterview from the master bedroom; eat-in kitchen; formal dining room; area for office; small backyard; brand new gas water heater; permit parking ($20 for the year) or indoor garage parking for $125/mo behind house. Rent is $1,900/mo plus gas & electric, cable, and water; security deposit of $1,900 required; credit check and references required; application fee; no pets allowed; non-smoking house; minimum one-year lease. This property is available now. The owner is a licensed Maryland real estate broker. TO SEE THIS PROPERTY IS TO RENT IT! HURRY! WON~T LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 FELL STREET have any available units?
905 FELL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 FELL STREET have?
Some of 905 FELL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 FELL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
905 FELL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 FELL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 905 FELL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 905 FELL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 905 FELL STREET does offer parking.
Does 905 FELL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 FELL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 FELL STREET have a pool?
No, 905 FELL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 905 FELL STREET have accessible units?
No, 905 FELL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 905 FELL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 FELL STREET has units with dishwashers.
