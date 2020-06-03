905 FELL STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BE RIGHT WHERE THE ACTION IS! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! FELLS POINT! Adorable two-story with basement the whole length of the house for storage only. 2 bedroom, 1 and one half bath townhouse right across the street from the harbor. Located on a quiet street but right where the action is! Considered one of the best streets in the whole harbor! Take the water taxi to the inner harbor, Fort McHenry, baseball or football game, Canton, Federal Hill, or even work. Eat crabs on the water right near this house. Walk to fine dining, live entertainment, and shopping. Close to Johns Hopkins Hospital and their shuttle, University of Maryland Hospital, Legg Mason, Morgan Stanley, Under Armour, Northrup Grumman, Ft. Meade, and the new casino! Walk out your front door and attend the many festivals and live music the neighborhood holds! TOWNHOUSE INCLUDES: Newer appliances (refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher); granite kitchen countertops with newer sink and faucet; slate tile floors in kitchen; ceramic tile floors in bathrooms; brand new CAC; gas heat, brand new programmable new thermostat; ceiling fans, berber carpeting throughout; hardwood moldings ceiling and baseboards; freshly painted; 1st floor powder room for your guests; front loading full size washer/dryer between the bedrooms; whole laundry area upstairs; slight waterview from the master bedroom; eat-in kitchen; formal dining room; area for office; small backyard; brand new gas water heater; permit parking ($20 for the year) or indoor garage parking for $125/mo behind house. Rent is $1,900/mo plus gas & electric, cable, and water; security deposit of $1,900 required; credit check and references required; application fee; no pets allowed; non-smoking house; minimum one-year lease. This property is available now. The owner is a licensed Maryland real estate broker. TO SEE THIS PROPERTY IS TO RENT IT! HURRY! WON~T LAST!