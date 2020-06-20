902 S Linwood Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage hot tub

Must-see 3 Bedroom Townhome with Attached Garage - Steps from Canton Square! - Spectacular 3 bedroom townhome with coveted attached garage and parking pad just steps from Canton Square! Inviting main level living area boasts a decorative fireplace, convenient ½ bath, and wood flooring throughout the light-filled open floorplan. Spacious living area opens to a large rear deck offering the perfect place to relax or entertain. Gourmet kitchen comes fully-equipped with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, center island workstation with granite countertops, and generous storage! Upper level features a private balcony, custom walk-in closet, and relaxing spa bath with deep soaking tub plus a separate glass shower and double vanity! Full size washer/dryer included on the bedroom level for added efficiency. Custom details and upgrades throughout 4 finished levels!



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



