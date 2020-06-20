All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 902 S Linwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
902 S Linwood Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

902 S Linwood Ave

902 South Linwood Avenue · (443) 708-4698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

902 South Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 902 S Linwood Ave · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
Must-see 3 Bedroom Townhome with Attached Garage - Steps from Canton Square! - Spectacular 3 bedroom townhome with coveted attached garage and parking pad just steps from Canton Square! Inviting main level living area boasts a decorative fireplace, convenient ½ bath, and wood flooring throughout the light-filled open floorplan. Spacious living area opens to a large rear deck offering the perfect place to relax or entertain. Gourmet kitchen comes fully-equipped with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, center island workstation with granite countertops, and generous storage! Upper level features a private balcony, custom walk-in closet, and relaxing spa bath with deep soaking tub plus a separate glass shower and double vanity! Full size washer/dryer included on the bedroom level for added efficiency. Custom details and upgrades throughout 4 finished levels!

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5808865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 S Linwood Ave have any available units?
902 S Linwood Ave has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 S Linwood Ave have?
Some of 902 S Linwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 S Linwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
902 S Linwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 S Linwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 902 S Linwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 902 S Linwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 902 S Linwood Ave does offer parking.
Does 902 S Linwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 902 S Linwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 S Linwood Ave have a pool?
No, 902 S Linwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 902 S Linwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 902 S Linwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 902 S Linwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 S Linwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 902 S Linwood Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity