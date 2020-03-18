All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 902 Arion Park Road D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
902 Arion Park Road D
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

902 Arion Park Road D

902 Arion Park Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

902 Arion Park Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Oaklee

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Unit - Property Id: 180288

Spacious, Fully Renovated Apartment Available in a great neighborhood! Located just steps from the city/county line, this apartment offers genuine hardwood floors throughout, large brand new energy efficient windows allowing tons of natural light, huge kitchen with updated appliances, spacious bedrooms and closets, central AC, washer/dryer on site and water is included! Just steps from stores (Royal Farms), schools and transportation!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180288
Property Id 180288

(RLNE5378700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Arion Park Road D have any available units?
902 Arion Park Road D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Arion Park Road D have?
Some of 902 Arion Park Road D's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Arion Park Road D currently offering any rent specials?
902 Arion Park Road D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Arion Park Road D pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 Arion Park Road D is pet friendly.
Does 902 Arion Park Road D offer parking?
No, 902 Arion Park Road D does not offer parking.
Does 902 Arion Park Road D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 902 Arion Park Road D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Arion Park Road D have a pool?
No, 902 Arion Park Road D does not have a pool.
Does 902 Arion Park Road D have accessible units?
No, 902 Arion Park Road D does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Arion Park Road D have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 Arion Park Road D does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland