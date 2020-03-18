902 Arion Park Road D

Amenities
3 Bedroom Unit - Property Id: 180288
Spacious, Fully Renovated Apartment Available in a great neighborhood! Located just steps from the city/county line, this apartment offers genuine hardwood floors throughout, large brand new energy efficient windows allowing tons of natural light, huge kitchen with updated appliances, spacious bedrooms and closets, central AC, washer/dryer on site and water is included! Just steps from stores (Royal Farms), schools and transportation!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180288
Property Id 180288
(RLNE5378700)