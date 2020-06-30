All apartments in Baltimore
900 ASHBURTON STREET

900 Ashburton Street · No Longer Available
Location

900 Ashburton Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Mosher

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
GREAT, IMMEDIATE RENTAL OPPORTUNITY! Home is already Section 8 inspected and approved! Previously rented for $1200! Certificates will be provided. Great house for an Investor, as it will need some work, but not much!!! Sold As-Is!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 ASHBURTON STREET have any available units?
900 ASHBURTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 900 ASHBURTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
900 ASHBURTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 ASHBURTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 900 ASHBURTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 900 ASHBURTON STREET offer parking?
No, 900 ASHBURTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 900 ASHBURTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 ASHBURTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 ASHBURTON STREET have a pool?
No, 900 ASHBURTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 900 ASHBURTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 900 ASHBURTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 900 ASHBURTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 ASHBURTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 ASHBURTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 ASHBURTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

