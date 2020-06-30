GREAT, IMMEDIATE RENTAL OPPORTUNITY! Home is already Section 8 inspected and approved! Previously rented for $1200! Certificates will be provided. Great house for an Investor, as it will need some work, but not much!!! Sold As-Is!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 900 ASHBURTON STREET have any available units?
900 ASHBURTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 900 ASHBURTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
900 ASHBURTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.