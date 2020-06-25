All apartments in Baltimore
9 West West Street - 1

9 West West Street · No Longer Available
Location

9 West West Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
MOVE IN JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER IN THE CITY! FABULOUS LIVING IN FEDERAL HILL!MOVE IN JUST IN TIME FOR SPRING
SPACIOUS & UPDATES THROUGH OUT! DECK IS PERFECT FOR GRILLING & ENTERTAINING! OVER SIZED PARKING PAD. UNFINISHED BASEMENT IS GREAT FOR STORAGE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 West West Street - 1 have any available units?
9 West West Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 9 West West Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
9 West West Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 West West Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 9 West West Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 9 West West Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 9 West West Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 9 West West Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 West West Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 West West Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 9 West West Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 9 West West Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 9 West West Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9 West West Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 West West Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 West West Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 West West Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
