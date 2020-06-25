9 West West Street - 1

9 West West Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 SBIC - West Federal Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
MOVE IN JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER IN THE CITY! FABULOUS LIVING IN FEDERAL HILL!MOVE IN JUST IN TIME FOR SPRING SPACIOUS & UPDATES THROUGH OUT! DECK IS PERFECT FOR GRILLING & ENTERTAINING! OVER SIZED PARKING PAD. UNFINISHED BASEMENT IS GREAT FOR STORAGE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
