Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
9 E RANDALL STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9 E RANDALL STREET
9 East Randall Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Baltimore
SBIC - West Federal Hill
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
9 East Randall Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9 E RANDALL STREET have any available units?
9 E RANDALL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 9 E RANDALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9 E RANDALL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 E RANDALL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9 E RANDALL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 9 E RANDALL STREET offer parking?
No, 9 E RANDALL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 9 E RANDALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 E RANDALL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 E RANDALL STREET have a pool?
No, 9 E RANDALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9 E RANDALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 9 E RANDALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9 E RANDALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 E RANDALL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 E RANDALL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 E RANDALL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
