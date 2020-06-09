All apartments in Baltimore
9 E RANDALL STREET

9 East Randall Street · No Longer Available
Location

9 East Randall Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 E RANDALL STREET have any available units?
9 E RANDALL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 9 E RANDALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9 E RANDALL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 E RANDALL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9 E RANDALL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 9 E RANDALL STREET offer parking?
No, 9 E RANDALL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 9 E RANDALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 E RANDALL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 E RANDALL STREET have a pool?
No, 9 E RANDALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9 E RANDALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 9 E RANDALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9 E RANDALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 E RANDALL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 E RANDALL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 E RANDALL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
