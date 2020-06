Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

LUXURY and CONVENIENCE!!! Do not miss this Fully Renovated 2 Level 2BR/2Ba Unit with private rear deck. CAR FREE Lifestyle - walking distance to Raven's and Orioles Stadiums, Univ of MD Hospital and Bio Park. Convenient to MLK Blvd, 295 and 95. This spacious 2nd floor unit with Gourmet Kitchen, W/D is flooded with natural light and promotes a comfortable and uncomplicated lifestyle.