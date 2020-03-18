All apartments in Baltimore
842 WASHINGTON BLVD.

842 Washington Boulevard · (410) 823-0033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

842 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see this completely renovated row home in historic Pig town.This home has just recived a complete new kitchen,with gas stove,built in microwave,new coluntertop,and new wood laminate floors.The entry hall/great room has a ceramic foyer,berber carpets,and fireplace with mantle,and tastefully done chair mouldings.The second bedroom/family room is just off the kitchen,and has track lighting,and a beautiful bow window.The upper level has a spacious 12x12 bedroom,and adjacent dressing area,or home work area,and a large lighted walk in closet.The spacious bathroom has a standup shower,and ceramic floor.This lovely home has been completely painted thru-out,in neutral color,has new shades on all windows,a washer,dryer,and a private rear yard.Ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 WASHINGTON BLVD. have any available units?
842 WASHINGTON BLVD. has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 842 WASHINGTON BLVD. have?
Some of 842 WASHINGTON BLVD.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 842 WASHINGTON BLVD. currently offering any rent specials?
842 WASHINGTON BLVD. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 WASHINGTON BLVD. pet-friendly?
No, 842 WASHINGTON BLVD. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 842 WASHINGTON BLVD. offer parking?
No, 842 WASHINGTON BLVD. does not offer parking.
Does 842 WASHINGTON BLVD. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 842 WASHINGTON BLVD. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 WASHINGTON BLVD. have a pool?
No, 842 WASHINGTON BLVD. does not have a pool.
Does 842 WASHINGTON BLVD. have accessible units?
No, 842 WASHINGTON BLVD. does not have accessible units.
Does 842 WASHINGTON BLVD. have units with dishwashers?
No, 842 WASHINGTON BLVD. does not have units with dishwashers.
