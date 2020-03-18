842 WASHINGTON BLVD.

Amenities
Come see this completely renovated row home in historic Pig town.This home has just recived a complete new kitchen,with gas stove,built in microwave,new coluntertop,and new wood laminate floors.The entry hall/great room has a ceramic foyer,berber carpets,and fireplace with mantle,and tastefully done chair mouldings.The second bedroom/family room is just off the kitchen,and has track lighting,and a beautiful bow window.The upper level has a spacious 12x12 bedroom,and adjacent dressing area,or home work area,and a large lighted walk in closet.The spacious bathroom has a standup shower,and ceramic floor.This lovely home has been completely painted thru-out,in neutral color,has new shades on all windows,a washer,dryer,and a private rear yard.Ready for immediate occupancy.