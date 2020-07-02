829 S SHARP STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to Schoolhouse Mews, an intimate gated community in a renovated schoolhouse circa 1869. A seamless blend of vintage charm and modern updates, this is a truly special offering. Lovely sweet front yard, 12+ ceilings, original wood floors from the schoolhouse, towering original windows, sun drenched open floor plan with working, wood burning fireplace, separate dining space and modern kitchen with butcher block counters and new furnace in 2019.. Great 2nd floor with guest bedroom with storage loft, full bath and sumptuous master suite with en suite bath, great closet space and storage loft with library ladder. And finally don't miss your very own assigned parking space. A must see! Tenant pays $75 application fee to Cummings & Co. This is per lease not per applicant. Please use this link for a 3D tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5Xvi2TenVqy&mls=1