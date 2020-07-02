All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 14 2020 at 6:43 AM

829 S SHARP STREET

829 South Sharp Street · No Longer Available
Location

829 South Sharp Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Otterbein

Amenities

Welcome to Schoolhouse Mews, an intimate gated community in a renovated schoolhouse circa 1869. A seamless blend of vintage charm and modern updates, this is a truly special offering. Lovely sweet front yard, 12+ ceilings, original wood floors from the schoolhouse, towering original windows, sun drenched open floor plan with working, wood burning fireplace, separate dining space and modern kitchen with butcher block counters and new furnace in 2019.. Great 2nd floor with guest bedroom with storage loft, full bath and sumptuous master suite with en suite bath, great closet space and storage loft with library ladder. And finally don't miss your very own assigned parking space. A must see! Tenant pays $75 application fee to Cummings & Co. This is per lease not per applicant. Please use this link for a 3D tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5Xvi2TenVqy&mls=1

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 S SHARP STREET have any available units?
829 S SHARP STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 829 S SHARP STREET have?
Some of 829 S SHARP STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 S SHARP STREET currently offering any rent specials?
829 S SHARP STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 S SHARP STREET pet-friendly?
No, 829 S SHARP STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 829 S SHARP STREET offer parking?
Yes, 829 S SHARP STREET offers parking.
Does 829 S SHARP STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 829 S SHARP STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 S SHARP STREET have a pool?
No, 829 S SHARP STREET does not have a pool.
Does 829 S SHARP STREET have accessible units?
No, 829 S SHARP STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 829 S SHARP STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 829 S SHARP STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
