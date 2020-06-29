829 E. Patapsco Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come check out this fantastic Townhouse!!



Enchanting sun room upon entering, 3 spacious bedrooms, living room, dining room, full bath, closet space, basement for storage use only with washer & dryer hook up. On street parking.



Don't have vehicle? No problem bus line right out front your house, close to shopping, malls, minutes from Baltimore's Inner Harbor, Federal hill, Annapolis and much more.



Call today to schedule your appointment. 410-355-9100 or email us: rentalmaintnenance@yahoo.com