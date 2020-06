Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious garage TH in Camden Crossing, in the heart of Charm City. Very convenient to U.MD.Medical School and Hospital, Biotech. Park and Inner Harbor! Gourmet kitchen w/granite counters, hardwood floors, deck, garage and three additional parking spaces. Easy access to Rt. 95. Very good credit required. Vouchers welcome.CITY LIFE AT ITS BEST!