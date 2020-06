Amenities

Incredible Federal Hill location!! Immediate proximity to downtown business district, all tourist attractions, and stadiums. Historic charm with modern amenities. Glistening hardwood floors, wood beam ceilings, built In shelving, and exposed brick walls awaits you. Spacious Rooms are easy to furnish. Get in for the New Year!