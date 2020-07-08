All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 825 BELGIAN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
825 BELGIAN AVENUE
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

825 BELGIAN AVENUE

825 Belgian Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

825 Belgian Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Pen Lucy

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GORGEOUS recently updated townhouse in Baltimore City! Very easy to get approved!There are NO minimum credit requirements!! Landlord prefers 3x monthly rent. Cosigners are permitted. Vouchers are accepted. Call Brandi Dillon at 240-361-7745 with questions and exception requests.Some FAQ's: Are pets allowed?Yes!Are utilities included?NoIf I apply and someone else~s application is accepted before mine is processed, can I re-use my application and credit report?Yes! We have many properties for you to choose from.I noticed some things during my showing that I feel need to be repaired. Will the landlord make repairs?Yes! All units are also professionally cleaned prior to new tenant move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 BELGIAN AVENUE have any available units?
825 BELGIAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 825 BELGIAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
825 BELGIAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 BELGIAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 BELGIAN AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 825 BELGIAN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 825 BELGIAN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 825 BELGIAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 BELGIAN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 BELGIAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 825 BELGIAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 825 BELGIAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 825 BELGIAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 825 BELGIAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 BELGIAN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 BELGIAN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 BELGIAN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Calvert Street
21 South Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland