All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 819 WICKLOW ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
819 WICKLOW ROAD
Last updated January 18 2020 at 12:57 AM

819 WICKLOW ROAD

819 Wicklow Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

819 Wicklow Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Rognel Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcomed by an inviting covered front porch enter to find hardwood floors and charming architectural detail spanning through the spacious living and dining rooms, ideal for hosting gatherings. Beautifully updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, plentiful cabinetry and access to deck and fenced back yard with storage shed. Upper level hosts three cozy bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and hardwood floors. Finished lower level features a rec room with built in bar, full bathroom and lots of storage space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 WICKLOW ROAD have any available units?
819 WICKLOW ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 WICKLOW ROAD have?
Some of 819 WICKLOW ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 WICKLOW ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
819 WICKLOW ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 WICKLOW ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 819 WICKLOW ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 819 WICKLOW ROAD offer parking?
No, 819 WICKLOW ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 819 WICKLOW ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 WICKLOW ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 WICKLOW ROAD have a pool?
No, 819 WICKLOW ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 819 WICKLOW ROAD have accessible units?
No, 819 WICKLOW ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 819 WICKLOW ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 WICKLOW ROAD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Sublet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland