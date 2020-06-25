All apartments in Baltimore
819 S. Glover St.

819 South Glover Street · No Longer Available
Location

819 South Glover Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Are you looking for a quality home in a great location? We know where you want to live! This spacious 2 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhouse is perfect for you.
2 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom townhouse
2145 Sq. feet
In unit washer and Dryer
Kitchen includes granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances
2 Tier roof top deck
Fully finished basement
Pet Friendly * restrictions apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 S. Glover St. have any available units?
819 S. Glover St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 S. Glover St. have?
Some of 819 S. Glover St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 S. Glover St. currently offering any rent specials?
819 S. Glover St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 S. Glover St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 S. Glover St. is pet friendly.
Does 819 S. Glover St. offer parking?
No, 819 S. Glover St. does not offer parking.
Does 819 S. Glover St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 S. Glover St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 S. Glover St. have a pool?
No, 819 S. Glover St. does not have a pool.
Does 819 S. Glover St. have accessible units?
No, 819 S. Glover St. does not have accessible units.
Does 819 S. Glover St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 S. Glover St. does not have units with dishwashers.
