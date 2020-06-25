819 South Glover Street, Baltimore, MD 21224 Canton
Are you looking for a quality home in a great location? We know where you want to live! This spacious 2 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhouse is perfect for you. 2 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom townhouse 2145 Sq. feet In unit washer and Dryer Kitchen includes granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances 2 Tier roof top deck Fully finished basement Pet Friendly * restrictions apply
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 819 S. Glover St. have any available units?
819 S. Glover St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 S. Glover St. have?
Some of 819 S. Glover St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 S. Glover St. currently offering any rent specials?
819 S. Glover St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 S. Glover St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 S. Glover St. is pet friendly.
Does 819 S. Glover St. offer parking?
No, 819 S. Glover St. does not offer parking.
Does 819 S. Glover St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 S. Glover St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 S. Glover St. have a pool?
No, 819 S. Glover St. does not have a pool.
Does 819 S. Glover St. have accessible units?
No, 819 S. Glover St. does not have accessible units.
Does 819 S. Glover St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 S. Glover St. does not have units with dishwashers.