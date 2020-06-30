818 S POTOMAC STREET

Amenities

Location..Location...Location! Welcome home!!! This 1800 square foot fully renovated home is waiting for you lease!!!! Complete dark hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, open concept from front to back on the main floor. The second floor has 2 bedrooms, large closets and a full bath and second floor laundry. Last but not least, the third floor boasts a master bedroom retreat with dark hardwood floors and en suite bathroom. Roof top deck has been roughed in to allow you to build the ultimate party pad to take in the breathtaking views of the city! Just two blocks from Canton Square and few blocks from Patterson Park. You will be in walking distance from the beautiful waterfront, bars, restaurants, Starbucks, Safeway, Cold Stone Creamery and so much more. Make this home yours today!