818 S POTOMAC STREET
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:45 AM

818 S POTOMAC STREET

818 South Potomac Street · No Longer Available
Location

818 South Potomac Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Location..Location...Location! Welcome home!!! This 1800 square foot fully renovated home is waiting for you lease!!!! Complete dark hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, open concept from front to back on the main floor. The second floor has 2 bedrooms, large closets and a full bath and second floor laundry. Last but not least, the third floor boasts a master bedroom retreat with dark hardwood floors and en suite bathroom. Roof top deck has been roughed in to allow you to build the ultimate party pad to take in the breathtaking views of the city! Just two blocks from Canton Square and few blocks from Patterson Park. You will be in walking distance from the beautiful waterfront, bars, restaurants, Starbucks, Safeway, Cold Stone Creamery and so much more. Make this home yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 S POTOMAC STREET have any available units?
818 S POTOMAC STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 S POTOMAC STREET have?
Some of 818 S POTOMAC STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 S POTOMAC STREET currently offering any rent specials?
818 S POTOMAC STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 S POTOMAC STREET pet-friendly?
No, 818 S POTOMAC STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 818 S POTOMAC STREET offer parking?
No, 818 S POTOMAC STREET does not offer parking.
Does 818 S POTOMAC STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 S POTOMAC STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 S POTOMAC STREET have a pool?
No, 818 S POTOMAC STREET does not have a pool.
Does 818 S POTOMAC STREET have accessible units?
No, 818 S POTOMAC STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 818 S POTOMAC STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 S POTOMAC STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

