Last updated August 24 2019 at 8:56 AM

815 S. Decker Ave

815 South Decker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

815 South Decker Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Upon entering this gorgeous home, you immediately notice the gleaming hardwood floors trailing from the living room back into the open kitchen. Here you will find an abundant number of cabinets and ample counter top space. There is even a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and an island counter in this kitchen, Down stairs in the unfinished basement is the full-sized washer and dryer and extra storage. Each bedroom in this home will provide plenty of closet space and carpeting. However, the den area features beautiful hardwood floors and a nice sized closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 S. Decker Ave have any available units?
815 S. Decker Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 S. Decker Ave have?
Some of 815 S. Decker Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 S. Decker Ave currently offering any rent specials?
815 S. Decker Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 S. Decker Ave pet-friendly?
No, 815 S. Decker Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 815 S. Decker Ave offer parking?
No, 815 S. Decker Ave does not offer parking.
Does 815 S. Decker Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 S. Decker Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 S. Decker Ave have a pool?
No, 815 S. Decker Ave does not have a pool.
Does 815 S. Decker Ave have accessible units?
No, 815 S. Decker Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 815 S. Decker Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 S. Decker Ave has units with dishwashers.
