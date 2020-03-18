815 S. Decker Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Upon entering this gorgeous home, you immediately notice the gleaming hardwood floors trailing from the living room back into the open kitchen. Here you will find an abundant number of cabinets and ample counter top space. There is even a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and an island counter in this kitchen, Down stairs in the unfinished basement is the full-sized washer and dryer and extra storage. Each bedroom in this home will provide plenty of closet space and carpeting. However, the den area features beautiful hardwood floors and a nice sized closet.