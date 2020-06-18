815 S. Charles St

Amenities

Amazing Federal Hill 4bd/2.5ba with loft, CAC & Rooftop deck! - This lovely Federal Hill row home has 4 bedrooms (one with an outdoor balcony), 2.5 baths (one jacuzzi tub), 2 living rooms, a working wood-burning fireplace, a rooftop deck, back patio, a wet bar, ceiling fans, breakfast bar, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and full-sized washer/dryer. Hardwood floors throughout main living spaces and bedrooms. Carpet in basement bedroom. Tile in bathroom and kitchen! Central A/C! Utilities not included with rent.



Video link: https://youtu.be/sp7gmlK8pgk



It is walking distance to Ravens Stadium, Camden Yards, the Maryland Science Center, the Baltimore Aquarium, Downtown, Inner Harbor, Federal Hill Park, Cross Street Market, and many fun restaurants and bars. This is a perfect home for those who work in downtown Baltimore. This is also a great home for entertaining and hosting Ravens tailgates! The Orioles' season has arrived! Let this be your spot to celebrate it! Property is Lead Free! Available 6/15!



Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



