All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 815 S. Charles St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
815 S. Charles St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

815 S. Charles St

815 South Charles Street · (410) 366-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Federal Hill - Montgomery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

815 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 815 S. Charles St · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing Federal Hill 4bd/2.5ba with loft, CAC & Rooftop deck! - This lovely Federal Hill row home has 4 bedrooms (one with an outdoor balcony), 2.5 baths (one jacuzzi tub), 2 living rooms, a working wood-burning fireplace, a rooftop deck, back patio, a wet bar, ceiling fans, breakfast bar, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and full-sized washer/dryer. Hardwood floors throughout main living spaces and bedrooms. Carpet in basement bedroom. Tile in bathroom and kitchen! Central A/C! Utilities not included with rent.

Video link: https://youtu.be/sp7gmlK8pgk

It is walking distance to Ravens Stadium, Camden Yards, the Maryland Science Center, the Baltimore Aquarium, Downtown, Inner Harbor, Federal Hill Park, Cross Street Market, and many fun restaurants and bars. This is a perfect home for those who work in downtown Baltimore. This is also a great home for entertaining and hosting Ravens tailgates! The Orioles' season has arrived! Let this be your spot to celebrate it! Property is Lead Free! Available 6/15!

Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE4754240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 S. Charles St have any available units?
815 S. Charles St has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 S. Charles St have?
Some of 815 S. Charles St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 S. Charles St currently offering any rent specials?
815 S. Charles St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 S. Charles St pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 S. Charles St is pet friendly.
Does 815 S. Charles St offer parking?
No, 815 S. Charles St does not offer parking.
Does 815 S. Charles St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 S. Charles St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 S. Charles St have a pool?
No, 815 S. Charles St does not have a pool.
Does 815 S. Charles St have accessible units?
No, 815 S. Charles St does not have accessible units.
Does 815 S. Charles St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 S. Charles St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 815 S. Charles St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity