Last updated June 27 2020 at 10:04 AM

813 McHenry St

813 Mchenry Street · (443) 708-4698
Location

813 Mchenry Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 813 McHenry St · Avail. Aug 22

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1692 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
813 McHenry St Available 08/22/20 Wonderful 4 Bedroom/3.5 Bath Garage Townhome in Washington Village! - Wonderful 4 bedroom end-of-group townhome with attached garage in Washington Village! Generous open floorplan has bonus ½ bath and wood flooring throughout a spacious living/dining space flooded with natural light. Modern kitchen boasts custom tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and access to a sunny deck perfect for entertaining! Lofty master suite features large walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings, and attached spa bath with deep soaking tub. Full size washer dryer included!

• 5 minutes to University of MD Medical Center
• 20 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor
• 10 minutes to Oriole Park and M&T Bank Stadium

Pets under 50lbs welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renter’s insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE5890984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 McHenry St have any available units?
813 McHenry St has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 McHenry St have?
Some of 813 McHenry St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 McHenry St currently offering any rent specials?
813 McHenry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 McHenry St pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 McHenry St is pet friendly.
Does 813 McHenry St offer parking?
Yes, 813 McHenry St offers parking.
Does 813 McHenry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 McHenry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 McHenry St have a pool?
No, 813 McHenry St does not have a pool.
Does 813 McHenry St have accessible units?
No, 813 McHenry St does not have accessible units.
Does 813 McHenry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 McHenry St does not have units with dishwashers.
