Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage hot tub

813 McHenry St Available 08/22/20 Wonderful 4 Bedroom/3.5 Bath Garage Townhome in Washington Village! - Wonderful 4 bedroom end-of-group townhome with attached garage in Washington Village! Generous open floorplan has bonus ½ bath and wood flooring throughout a spacious living/dining space flooded with natural light. Modern kitchen boasts custom tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and access to a sunny deck perfect for entertaining! Lofty master suite features large walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings, and attached spa bath with deep soaking tub. Full size washer dryer included!



• 5 minutes to University of MD Medical Center

• 20 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor

• 10 minutes to Oriole Park and M&T Bank Stadium



Pets under 50lbs welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



(RLNE5890984)