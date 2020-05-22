813 Gorsuch Ave

Amenities

5 bedroom, 2.5 bath Renovated home for $1,800 a month!! - Check out this lovely gem 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bath single family home located on Gorsuch Ave 21218. First floor is hardwood throughout with a living, dining & family room. The kitchen has granite counter top with white cabinets and appliances. Attached to the kitchen is the laundry room, half bathroom & back yard. Second level has hardwood flooring accompany by three bedrooms & two full bathrooms. Top level has two bedrooms with wall to wall carpet. This home will not last long!! Call for a showing today!



