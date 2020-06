Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home Enter into a slate foyer 1st fl. Bedroom, Go up one level to Open Floor Plan Hardwood Floors Gas Fireplace Kit. Island ,Pantry stainless appliances 1/2 Bath, Balcony off Dining room, Water irrigation system on the deck 3rd level w/Master Bath and Walk in Closet 2 bedrooms ,Full Bath in Hall. 2 Car Garage Close to 83, 295 & 95 steps to the harbor