Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated clubhouse internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse internet access

This one-of-a-kind apartment located in the heart of Mount Vernon is a must see! The 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment is the perfect combination of historic features with modern living. Original (refinished) wood floor makes the apartment warm and inviting. Upgraded and modern bathrooms and kitchens as well as light fixtures. Amenities in the building include a large yard area, club room, laundry and dry cleaning services, and discounted internet options. Apply online today at https://www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=6784509&credit&app. $45 application fee.