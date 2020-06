Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This renovated townhome has 4 bedrooms and one and a half bathroom and a very affordable living space.



Property Highlights:

- Ceramic tiled kitchen

- The basement features a large bedroom with half a bath , and a laundry facility

- The backyard is fenced.

- Wall to wall carpeting Added features are

- Ceramic tiled floor in the bathroom ,

- Double pane windows,

- Skylight



Available NOW!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4658377)