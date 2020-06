Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spacious, fully renovated 1,000 SQFT 2 Bed / 1 Full Bath red-bricked townhome featuring main level hardwood floors, shaker cabinetry, granite countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances, new gas stove and dishwasher, recessed lighting throughout, and a privately fenced rear yard for entertaining mere steps from the stadiums and casino. Bedroom-level washer/dryer and a waterproofed storage basement are among many tenant-friendly features the owners have installed.