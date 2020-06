Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated oven refrigerator

Renovated home in the heart of Federal Hill and near Otterbien. Easy walk to Inner Harbor and Federal Hill attractions. There are two large bedrooms and one small one, plus an extra studio space on the top floor. A bath on every floor ensures everyone gets the time they need when they need it. New kitchen facilities. Large basement for storage and washer-drier. Comfortable dining and living room. Tenant pays for utilities and water.