804 North Linwood Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Move-In Special= Half month Free!



Virtual Showings Available!



This 2 bedroom row home is fully renovated & available for immediate move in! Features an open floor plan, new flooring all throughout the unit, gourmet kitchen inclusive of brand-new appliances & updated kitchen cabinets, decorative fireplace and adds a nice character to the house! Also includes central air and laundry area and washer and dryer included! Closely located to Inner Harbor!



*Vouchers are accepted.



*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over



*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



