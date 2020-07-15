All apartments in Baltimore
804 North Linwood Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

804 North Linwood Avenue

804 North Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

804 North Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Madison - Eastend

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Move-In Special= Half month Free!

Virtual Showings Available!

This 2 bedroom row home is fully renovated & available for immediate move in! Features an open floor plan, new flooring all throughout the unit, gourmet kitchen inclusive of brand-new appliances & updated kitchen cabinets, decorative fireplace and adds a nice character to the house! Also includes central air and laundry area and washer and dryer included! Closely located to Inner Harbor!

*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 North Linwood Avenue have any available units?
804 North Linwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 North Linwood Avenue have?
Some of 804 North Linwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 North Linwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
804 North Linwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 North Linwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 North Linwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 804 North Linwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 804 North Linwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 804 North Linwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 804 North Linwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 North Linwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 804 North Linwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 804 North Linwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 804 North Linwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 804 North Linwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 North Linwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
